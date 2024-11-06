Defending Champion Djokovic Withdraws from ATP Finals Turin

Novak Djokovic of Serbia has withdrawn from the season-ending ATP Finals. By Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is out of the ATP Finals.

Olympic gold medal champion Djokovic, who defeated current No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the 2023 final, announced his withdrawal on social media.

“Due to ongoing injury I won’t be playing next week,” 37-year-old Djokovic said on Instagram.

Djokovic’s departure means the Turin field, for now, is: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

Of course, it’s possible there could be another withdrawal.

The ATP Finals will be held from November 10-17 in Turin, Italy.

