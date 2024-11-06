Don't Miss
- Defending Champion Djokovic Withdraws from ATP Finals Turin
- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 7, 2024
- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Bianca Andreescu Withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- Four players–Djokovic, Ruud, De Minaur, Rublev–for three spots at Nitto ATP Finals
- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 5, 2024
- Stringlet: Serving Up Tennis Inspiration With A Twist
- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Monday, November 4, 2024
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 3, 2024
- Humbert beats Khachanov, sets up Paris final against Zverev
- WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Saturday, November 2, 2024
- De Minaur’s Paris run ends, but not before moving into Nitto ATP Finals qualifying position
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Tennis pros celebrate Halloween: Andy Murray Wins
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 1, 2024
Defending Champion Djokovic Withdraws from ATP Finals Turin
-
- Updated: November 6, 2024
Defending champion Novak Djokovic is out of the ATP Finals.
Olympic gold medal champion Djokovic, who defeated current No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the 2023 final, announced his withdrawal on social media.
“Due to ongoing injury I won’t be playing next week,” 37-year-old Djokovic said on Instagram.
Djokovic’s departure means the Turin field, for now, is: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.
Of course, it’s possible there could be another withdrawal.
The ATP Finals will be held from November 10-17 in Turin, Italy.
.
← Previous Story Bianca Andreescu Withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals