WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Monday, November 4, 2024

Jasmine Paolini of Italy faces Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

WTA Finals

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

November 2-9, 2024

Prize Money: $15.25 Million

Level: WTA Finals



WTA Finals Launch Three-Year Stay in Riyadh

The elite eight convene in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the season-ending finale. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka headlines a field that features Iga Swiatek, Zheng Qinwen, Elena Rybakina, Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini.

WTA Finals Singles Draw: Click Here