A week with just two ATP 250 tournaments doesn’t normally generate a lot of interest. However, this sure isn’t a normal week.



Three spots at the Nitto ATP Finals remain, with four contenders in the mix. Three of the four are playing in either the Belgrade Open or Moselle Open, while Novak Djokovic is on vacation (and uncertain to play in Turin if he does, in fact, qualify). Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev are in Metz, while Alex de Minaur is in Belgrade.



Here are the qualifying scenarios:



Novak Djokovic: Currently No. 6 in the race. Will qualify for Turin unless De Minaur wins Belgrade, Rublev wins Metz, and Ruud reaches at least the Metz semifinals.



Casper Ruud: Currently No. 7 in the race. Will qualify by reaching the Metz semifinals or if either Rublev loses prior to the Metz final or De Minaur loses prior to the Belgrade final.



Alex de Minaur: Currently No. 8 in the race. Will qualify by winning Belgrade, reaching the Belgrade final if Ruud loses prior to the Metz semifinals, or equaling or bettering Rublev’s result in Metz.



Andrey Rublev: Currently No. 9 in the race. Will qualify by winning Metz, reaching the Metz final if Ruud loses his opening match, or bettering De Minaur’s result in Belgrade.



