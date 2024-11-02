Humbert beats Khachanov, sets up Paris final against Zverev

Ugo Humbert is through to the Rolex Paris Masters final and–in keeping with pretty much his entire week–it was not without drama.



Humbert came back from a set down to beat an injured Karen Khachanov 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-3 after two hours and 45 minutes. Khachanov suffered an apparent groin injury in the fifth game of the third set and struggled to move the rest of the way. Even with his opponent well less than 100 percent, Humbert continued to celebrate victorious points with enthusiastic gesticulations and engagement with the French crowd.



Khachanov didn’t like it.

“No class,” the Russian could be heard telling Humbert at the net.

“I told him at the net to [have more] respect,” Khachanov added during his post-match interview. “(He has) no idea how to behave. I will congratulate him if he behaves like a normal person…. I’m not unhappy with the crowd; I don’t have any problem with that.

“Did you see if I celebrated yesterday? Okay, Grigor (Dimitrov) was exhausted. Did you see (if) I was jumping and screaming “come on” (or) “allez” every point? Do you think it’s okay? You can celebrate with the crowd after; you can do whatever you want. But while you see injuries…to [celebrate] while the guy is on the ground…. Okay. See you next time.”



Next up for Humbert is a third meeting with Alexander Zverev, and they have split their two previous encounters–both three-setters. Zverev, the 2020 Paris runner-up, defeated Holger Rune earlier on Saturday.



Humbert is the first French finalist since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011 and is looking to become the first French champion since Tsonga in 2008.



“It is amazing to do it in Paris at my favorite tournament,” the left-hander commented. “It is a dream. It was a little bit difficult compared to the previous matches. I felt a little more pressure and after the loss of the first set I tried to enjoy the moment and be with the crowd. I did very well and I am super proud.”



