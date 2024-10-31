Tennis Channel TV Schedule for WTA Finals

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will be in action at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

The WTA Finals debuts in Riyadh this weekend and Tennis Channel is your ticket to all the action.

Tennis Channel and the network’s app will featured live coverage of the 2024 WTA Finals November 2-9th.

Action begins Saturday, November 2nd at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Here’s Tennis Channel’s WTA Finals TV Schedule:

Singles players are separated into two groups of four, with each competing against the others in her group once. The two best from each group advance to the knockout stage, with the semifinals and final at the end of the week.

The doubles tournament follows the same system. Tennis Channel’s WTA Finals coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET most days.

On Friday, November 8th, semifinal matches begin at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Saturday, November 9th will feature the doubles final at 8 a.m. followed by the singles championship at 11 a.m. Matches will be shown as part of the channel’s worldwide Center Court programming next week, along with competition from other simultaneous events.

The network’s on-air team during the WTA Finals includes Hall of Famer Tracy Austin, who won the event in 1980 and reached the final in 1979. She will be joined by Chanda Rubin, who earned a spot in the tournament in 2003. Longtime Tennis Channel announcer Brett Haber will also be in the booth for select WTA Finals matches.