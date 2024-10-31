Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 1, 2024

Grigor Dimitrov faces Karen Khachanov for a spot in the Rolex Paris Masters semifinals. Photo credit: Rolex Paris Masters Facebook







Rolex Paris Masters

Paris, France

October 28-November 3, 2024

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: €5,950,575



City of Light is Final Masters 1000 Battle Ground

The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Accor Arena in Bercy showcases the cream of the crop as players vie to win the prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is top seed, Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz is seeded second, Alexander Zverev is seeded third and Daniil Medvedev is the fourth seed. Last November, Novak Djokovic defeated his buddy Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3, collecting his record-extending seventh Paris Masters championship. Olympic gold-medal champion Djokovic withdrew from Paris last week and will not defend his title.



Rolex Paris Masters Draws

Singles Draw:Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here



Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Friday, November 1st: Click Here





