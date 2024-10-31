Live Tennis Paradise with BNP Paribas Open Travel Package

Around the grounds at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday, March in Indian Wells. Photo credit: Kathryn Riley/BNP Paribas Open

Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the 2025 BNP Paribas Open next spring with Steve Furgal’s International Tennis Tours — the Official Travel Package Provider of Tennis Paradise!

A variety of packages are available with all options including:





Premium Stadium 1 tickets



Stadium 1 hospitality lounge access



Luxurious hotel accommodations



Official tournament transportation



Priority access with credentials

Package quantities are limited, so find out today how you can book your escape to Tennis Paradise next March