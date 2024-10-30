- Fritz falls to Draper in Paris but qualifies for Nitto ATP Finals
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Ricky’s picks for Wednesday in Paris, including Fritz and Zverev
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, October 30, 2024
- Bryan Brothers Headline Delray Beach Open Legends
- Jannik Sinner Withdraws from Rolex Paris Masters
- Ricky’s picks for the Rolex Paris Masters
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, October 29, 2024
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 28, 2024
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Daniil Medvedev is Third Top 5 Player for ABN AMRO 2025, Richard Krajicek Announces
- Laver Cup Pays Tribute to Retiring Rafael Nadal
- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Friday, October 25, 2024
- Ricky’s picks for Friday in Basel, involving Rublev and Tsitsipas
Fritz falls to Draper in Paris but qualifies for Nitto ATP Finals
-
- Updated: October 30, 2024
Taylor Fritz did not have to win a match at the Rolex Paris Masters in order to officially clinch a spot in the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals.
And it’s a good thing, too, because Fritz lost his opener against Jack Draper on Wednesday night. Draper, who is coming off a title on the indoor hard courts of Vienna, stayed red hot by prevailing 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4. The British lefty has now won seven matches in a row and nine consecutive completed matches (he retired in the Tokyo quarterfinals against Ugo Humbert earlier this month).
“I know if I want to be a consistent top player I’m going to have to back up match after match against the top players in the world,” said Draper. “The toughest part (in Paris) has been adjusting to the conditions. It’s a lot different, a lot faster, which has made it tougher off the ground. I didn’t play my best, but I’m proud of how I competed and problem-solved.”
The world No. 15 will have to be at his best if he wants to reach the quarterfinals, because a motivated Alex de Minaur will be on the other side of the net on Thursday. De Minaur is hoping to join Fritz in Turin and the 10th-ranked Aussie will move into position if he wins his next match. A victory over Draper would send him past current No. 8 Andrey Rublev in the race.
De Minaur continued his Nitto push with a 6-4, 7-6(5) defeat of lucky loser Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round.
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.