Fritz falls to Draper in Paris but qualifies for Nitto ATP Finals

Taylor Fritz did not have to win a match at the Rolex Paris Masters in order to officially clinch a spot in the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals.



And it’s a good thing, too, because Fritz lost his opener against Jack Draper on Wednesday night. Draper, who is coming off a title on the indoor hard courts of Vienna, stayed red hot by prevailing 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4. The British lefty has now won seven matches in a row and nine consecutive completed matches (he retired in the Tokyo quarterfinals against Ugo Humbert earlier this month).

“I know if I want to be a consistent top player I’m going to have to back up match after match against the top players in the world,” said Draper. “The toughest part (in Paris) has been adjusting to the conditions. It’s a lot different, a lot faster, which has made it tougher off the ground. I didn’t play my best, but I’m proud of how I competed and problem-solved.”

The world No. 15 will have to be at his best if he wants to reach the quarterfinals, because a motivated Alex de Minaur will be on the other side of the net on Thursday. De Minaur is hoping to join Fritz in Turin and the 10th-ranked Aussie will move into position if he wins his next match. A victory over Draper would send him past current No. 8 Andrey Rublev in the race.

De Minaur continued his Nitto push with a 6-4, 7-6(5) defeat of lucky loser Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round.

