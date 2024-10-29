Jannik Sinner Withdraws from Rolex Paris Masters

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Jannik Sinner has pulled the plug on playing the City of Light.

World No.1 Sinner officially withdrew from the Rolex Paris Masters today citing a virus.

“I’m very disappointed to tell you that I am not able to play here at this tournament. I came here very early to prepare and then I felt sick,” Sinner said. “I have a virus at the moment, which will pass in the next two or three days. Body-wise, I am not ready to compete.

“I am very sorry for that. I will see you guys (in Paris) next year. Hopefully, it will be a great year. And this year – without me. Hopefully, I’ll see you next year.”

Sinner’s withdrawal comes nine days after he defeated rival Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh, collecting a tennis-record $6 million champion’s check.

Reigning US Open and Australian Open champion Sinner joins reigning Paris champion Novak Djokovic in withdrawing from the Rolex Paris Masters.