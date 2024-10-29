- Jannik Sinner Withdraws from Rolex Paris Masters
- Ricky’s picks for the Rolex Paris Masters
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, October 29, 2024
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 28, 2024
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Daniil Medvedev is Third Top 5 Player for ABN AMRO 2025, Richard Krajicek Announces
- Laver Cup Pays Tribute to Retiring Rafael Nadal
- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Friday, October 25, 2024
- Ricky’s picks for Friday in Basel, involving Rublev and Tsitsipas
- Maria Sharapova and Bryan Brothers to be Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2025
- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Thursday, October 24, 2024
- Aussie Tennis hits 1 Million Hours of Court Time
- Taylor Fritz to Play for History at 2025 Delray Beach Open
- USTA Announces Reorganization, Martin Blackman Out
Jannik Sinner Withdraws from Rolex Paris Masters
-
- Updated: October 29, 2024
Jannik Sinner has pulled the plug on playing the City of Light.
World No.1 Sinner officially withdrew from the Rolex Paris Masters today citing a virus.
“I’m very disappointed to tell you that I am not able to play here at this tournament. I came here very early to prepare and then I felt sick,” Sinner said. “I have a virus at the moment, which will pass in the next two or three days. Body-wise, I am not ready to compete.
“I am very sorry for that. I will see you guys (in Paris) next year. Hopefully, it will be a great year. And this year – without me. Hopefully, I’ll see you next year.”
Sinner’s withdrawal comes nine days after he defeated rival Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh, collecting a tennis-record $6 million champion’s check.
Reigning US Open and Australian Open champion Sinner joins reigning Paris champion Novak Djokovic in withdrawing from the Rolex Paris Masters.