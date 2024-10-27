- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 28, 2024
Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 28, 2024
-
- Updated: October 27, 2024
Rolex Paris Masters
Paris, France
October 28-November 3, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €5,950,575
City of Light is Final Masters 1000 Battle Ground
The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Accor Arena in Bercy showcases the cream of the crop as players vie to win the prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is top seed, Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz is seeded second, Alexander Zverev is seeded third and Daniil Medvedev is the fourth seed. Last November, Novak Djokovic defeated his buddy Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3, collecting his record-extending seventh Paris Masters championship. Olympic gold-medal champion Djokovic withdrew from Paris last week and will not defend his title.
Rolex Paris Masters Draws
Singles Draw:Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Monday, October 28th: Click Here