Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Saturday, October 26, 2024
-
- Updated: October 25, 2024
Swiss Indoors Basel
Basel, Switzerland
October 21-27, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €2,385,100
Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud Headline Basel Field
Andrey Rublev is the top seed and Casper Ruud is seeded second in Basel. Roger Federer, who once served as a ball boy at the Swiss Indoors Basel, fittingly is the most successful player in the event’s history, winning 10 titles at his hometown tournament. Switzerland’s leading sport event boasts an impressive list of former champions, including tennis Hall of Famers Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Stefan Edberg and Pete Sampras.
Swiss Indoors Basel Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Saturday, October 26: Click Here