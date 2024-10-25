Daniil Medvedev is Third Top 5 Player for ABN AMRO 2025

Daniil Medvedev is the third Top-5 Player committed to the 2025 ABN AMRO Open. Photo by Henk Seppen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The 2025 ABN AMRO Open will star a cast of Grand Slam champions.

The 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will be back in action in Rotterdam next year.

Following Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, he is the third Top-5 ranked man to announce his participation.

The 52nd ABN AMRO Open takes place from 1 to 9 February 2025 in Rotterdam Ahoy.

Tournament director Richard Krajicek said: “Daniil Medvedev is an exciting addition to the tournament. Former number one, Grand Slam winner and former ABN AMRO Open Champion. A player who can also make things very difficult for Sinner and Alcaraz. He proved that in the Rotterdam final of 2023, when he won the title in the final against Jannik.”



Medvedev has won eighteen of his 20 titles on hard courts where he won the US Open title in 2021 and was a finalist in 2019 and 2023.

Medvedev has contested the Australian Open finals of 2021, 2022 and 2024 also underline his quality. Medvedev will be participating in Rotterdam for the sixth time. His best year was 2023, when he won the title after wins over Davidovich Fokina, Van de Zandschulp, Auger-Aliassime, Dimitrov and Sinner.

“The last two winners of the ABN AMRO Open. The winners of all four Grand Slams this year,” Tournament director Richard Krajicek said. “Three players who are or were number 1. Three players from the top-5. Whatever way you look at it, I am super happy that we have received these three commitments.”



ABN AMRO Open

The 52nd ABN AMRO Open will be held from 1 to 9 February 2025. In addition to top tennis, the tournament also offers a lot of ‘On Top of Tennis’. Visitors are invited to combine nine days of top tennis with all kinds of business opportunities, culinary experiences, sporting activities and social initiatives. All information about the tournament can be found at www.abnamro-open.nl.