Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 21, 2024

Top-seeded Andrey Rublev takes the court in Basel on Monday. Photo credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty

Swiss Indoors Basel

Basel, Switzerland

October 21-27, 2024

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: €2,385,100

Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud Headline Basel Field

Andrey Rublev is the top seed and Casper Ruud is seeded second in Basel. Roger Federer, who once served as a ball boy at the Swiss Indoors Basel, fittingly is the most successful player in the event’s history, winning 10 titles at his hometown tournament. Switzerland’s leading sport event boasts an impressive list of former champions, including tennis Hall of Famers Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Stefan Edberg and Pete Sampras.

Swiss Indoors Basel Draws



Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here



Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here



Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Monday, October 21: Click Here





