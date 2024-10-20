Roberto Bautista Agut Wins Antwerp Title at Age 36

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain won his 12th career title today in Antwerp. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Age is just a number.

Roberto Bautista Agut is embracing advancing age with stirring strikes.

The 36-year-old Bautista Agut beat Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-1 to win his 12th title in Antwerp and become the second-oldest ATP champion in 2024.

It’s a monumental moment for Bautista Agut, who has battled injury in recent years and dropped down to play some Challenger events and rebuild his ranking.

Bautista Agut collected his first title since Kitzbühel, in 2022, and rises up to No. 46 in the ATP live rankings.

The flat-hitting veteran baseliner is the second oldest tour-level champion this year after 37-year-old Novak Djokovic won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Bautista Agut is the second-oldest ATP Tour champion from Spain after left-hander Feliciano Lopez, 37, swept singles and doubles at 2019 Queen’s Club.

Stroking one final forehand to end it, Bautista Agut shared an emotional embrace with his coach, who had tears in his eyes. Bautista Agut’s voice was heavy with emotion as he recalled the support of his family and coaching team during his comeback.

“First of all I want to congratulate Jiri. I think you for sure, you will have a lot of times to get more titles,” Bautista Agut said. “You are such a good player and you will have a beautiful career ahead. I wish you good luck.

“I want to thank [my coach] all of my family, my wife, my kid. We suffered a lot after the injury. but we did a great comeback. I am very happy about my performance this week.

“I enjoy a lot playing in this court. I felt very well. And the rest is to say thanks to all of you to come to the court every day feeling your support. Hopefully I can join you many more years.”

Operating as a moveable wall, the former Wimbledon semifinalist hit back nearly everything the hard-hitting Lehecka sent his way.

The slender Bautista Agut isn’t the hardest hitter, but his flat shots are tough to attack on the low-bouncing indoor court.

Bautista Agut served 76 percent, won 9 of 12 second-serve points and faced just two break points in a clinical 75-minute sweep.

“First of all, it’s always good to be back in the final after such a tough year for me going back to my tough injury,” Lehecka said. “You guys, the fans, were amazing so I enjoy this final a lot.

“Congrats to you Roberto, such a pleasure not for me to watch your play but for everyone else. You’re just unbelievable and you deserved to win today. Congrats to your team as well.”