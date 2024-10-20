- Karen Khachanov Defeats Gabriel Diallo to win Almaty Crown
- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 20, 2024
- RadioTennis.com Broadcasts Mercer Classic with Top Seed Renata Zarazua
- Tennis News: Danielle Collins Reverses Course on Retirement, Will Play in 2025
- Tennis News: Iga Swiatek Hires Wim Fissette as New Coach
- Tennis Channel’s T2 to Show Return of Rafael Nadal Live During This Week’s Six Kings Slam
- RadioTennis.com: Mercer Classic – Media Day – The Otis Redding Foundation – Macon, GA
- Ricky’s picks for this week’s events in Antwerp, Stockholm, and Almaty
- Sinner Stops Djokovic in Shanghai Final for Seventh Title of 2024
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 13, 2024
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Nadal announces retirement, Davis Cup Finals will be last appearance
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, October 11, 2024
- Tennis News – Wimbledon Says Bye To Line Judges and is going Electronic
- World’s Oldest Tennis Ball Manufacturer – Price of Balls From Bath, England
Karen Khachanov Defeats Gabriel Diallo to win Almaty Crown
-
- Updated: October 20, 2024
Karen Khachanov reinforced his reputation as a convincing closer.
The third-seeded Khachanov grounded maiden finalist Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to win his seventh career title at the Almaty Open.
Khachanov improved to 7-2 in Tour-level finals, collecting his first championship on indoor hard courts since he upset Novak Djokovic to take the 2018 Rolex Paris Masters crown.
The 28-year-old Khachanov, who defeated 18-year-old Czech sensation Jakub Mensik 7-6(12), 6-4, in a dramatic Doha final last February, has now won multiple titles in a season for the second time in his career. Khachanov captured three championships in 2018 when he reached a career-high ranking of No. 8.
The winning moment 💪— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 20, 2024
Khachanov overcomes a strong Diallo showing to reign victorious 🏆#AlmatyOpen pic.twitter.com/bjNub2kjQY
Yesterday, Diallo drilled Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-2 charging into his first ATP final and continuing a career week that’s seen him crack the Top 100 for the first time.
Today, the 23-year-old Canadian was understandably jittery at the start of his first final. Khachanov converted his fourth break point to score the opening-game break then broke again for a 4-1 lead before snatching the first set.
Credit Diallo for fighting back from a 2-6, 2-4 deficit as he won five of the next six games to snatch the second set and force a decider.
Hitting heavy drives, Khachanov broke at 15 for a 2-1 lead in the third set. Khachanov’s crackling crosscourt backhand helped him break again for 5-2. Khachanov closed out the title on his first championship point.