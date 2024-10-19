Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 20, 2024

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Fabio Fognini of Italy takes the court in Basel on Sunday. Photo credit: EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER



Swiss Indoors Basel
Basel, Switzerland
October 21-27, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €2,385,100

Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud Headline Basel Field
Andrey Rublev is the top seed and Casper Ruud is seeded second in Basel. Roger Federer, who once served as a ball boy at the Swiss Indoors Basel, fittingly is the most successful player in the event’s history, winning 10 titles at his hometown tournament. Switzerland’s leading sport event boasts an impressive list of former champions, including tennis Hall of Famers Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Stefan Edberg and Pete Sampras.

Swiss Indoors Basel Draws

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here

Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Sunday, October 20th: Click Here