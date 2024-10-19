- Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 20, 2024
- RadioTennis.com Broadcasts Mercer Classic with Top Seed Renata Zarazua
- Tennis News: Danielle Collins Reverses Course on Retirement, Will Play in 2025
- Tennis News: Iga Swiatek Hires Wim Fissette as New Coach
- Tennis Channel’s T2 to Show Return of Rafael Nadal Live During This Week’s Six Kings Slam
- RadioTennis.com: Mercer Classic – Media Day – The Otis Redding Foundation – Macon, GA
- Ricky’s picks for this week’s events in Antwerp, Stockholm, and Almaty
- Sinner Stops Djokovic in Shanghai Final for Seventh Title of 2024
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 13, 2024
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Nadal announces retirement, Davis Cup Finals will be last appearance
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, October 11, 2024
- Tennis News – Wimbledon Says Bye To Line Judges and is going Electronic
- World’s Oldest Tennis Ball Manufacturer – Price of Balls From Bath, England
- Ricky’s picks for Tuesday in Shanghai, including Djokovic and Dimitrov
Swiss Indoors Basel Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 20, 2024
-
- Updated: October 19, 2024
Swiss Indoors Basel
Basel, Switzerland
October 21-27, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €2,385,100
Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud Headline Basel Field
Andrey Rublev is the top seed and Casper Ruud is seeded second in Basel. Roger Federer, who once served as a ball boy at the Swiss Indoors Basel, fittingly is the most successful player in the event’s history, winning 10 titles at his hometown tournament. Switzerland’s leading sport event boasts an impressive list of former champions, including tennis Hall of Famers Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Stefan Edberg and Pete Sampras.
Swiss Indoors Basel Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Sunday, October 20th: Click Here