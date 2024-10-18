Tennis News: Danielle Collins Reverses Course on Retirement, Will Play in 2025

Danielle Collins of the United States returns during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo credit: Miami Open/Hard Rock Stadium

The Danimal will roar again in 2025.

Danielle Collins has reversed her retirement plans and will play on in 2025.

Reigning Miami Open and Charleston champion Collins announced her plan to play the 2025 season in a social media post.

The 30-year-old Collins will start the 2025 season playing the United Cup.

“The DANIMAL story has not reached its conclusion,” Collins wrote. “I will be back on tour in 2025.”

“While there are no guarantees in life, I hope to build on my 2024 momentum and keep playing until there is more certainty around my personal fertility journey. The only guarantee for now will be some more epic matches.”

I’ve been dealing with some issues around my endometriosis and other health challenges,” Collins wrote. “While I was very excited and eager to wrap up my tennis career on a high note this year and jump headfirst into my next chapter of life, things have not gone as planned.

“In addition to managing some lingering health challenges the past few months, I’ve recently been seeing a handful of specialists to better understand what my best path forward is to achieve my ultimate dream, starting a family.

“Dealing with endometriosis and fertility is a massive challenge for many women and something that I am actively traversing, but I am fully confident in the team I am working with. It is just going to take longer than I thought.