- RadioTennis.com Broadcasts Mercer Classic with Top Seed Renata Zarazua
- Tennis News: Danielle Collins Reverses Course on Retirement, Will Play in 2025
- Tennis News: Iga Swiatek Hires Wim Fissette as New Coach
- Tennis Channel’s T2 to Show Return of Rafael Nadal Live During This Week’s Six Kings Slam
- RadioTennis.com: Mercer Classic – Media Day – The Otis Redding Foundation – Macon, GA
- Ricky’s picks for this week’s events in Antwerp, Stockholm, and Almaty
- Sinner Stops Djokovic in Shanghai Final for Seventh Title of 2024
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 13, 2024
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Nadal announces retirement, Davis Cup Finals will be last appearance
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, October 11, 2024
- Tennis News – Wimbledon Says Bye To Line Judges and is going Electronic
- World’s Oldest Tennis Ball Manufacturer – Price of Balls From Bath, England
- Ricky’s picks for Tuesday in Shanghai, including Djokovic and Dimitrov
- Billie Jean King Named Grand Marshall for 136th Rose Parade
RadioTennis.com Broadcasts Mercer Classic with Top Seed Renata Zarazua
-
- Updated: October 18, 2024
Renata Zarazua means business in Macon—and RadioTennis.com has all the action live.
RadioTennis.com brings you live coverage of the Mercer Tennis Classic quarterfinals from Macon, Georgia today.
Ken Thomas’ quick take:
Welcome to Day 5 of the $100,000 Mercer Tennis Classic. Today is Quarterfinals day.
Pictured at the top of the page is Renata Zarazua (MEX).
She is the #1 seed here in Macon and she has been on a winning streak since Wimbledon. In July she cracked the Top 100 in the world for the first time in her career. Between July and October she has moved up twenty-five spots. This week she was ranked #75 in the world. By next week she could crack the Top 70 in the world. She plays in our first match today.
Vamos Zarazua!
Lauren Davis (USA) is the real story here this week. After a lighting system crashed down on her at a tournament, she was forced to take time off to recover. Her future was in doubt. Her ranking slid to #600 in the world. With the help of the USTA and some much needed wild-cards, she has found her game and she is looking world-class once again. She is truly an amazing player. She is tough as nails. I call her “Little Miss Dangerous” and Little Miss Dangerous plays in our second match today.