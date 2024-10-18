RadioTennis.com Broadcasts Mercer Classic with Top Seed Renata Zarazua

Renata Zarazua is top seed at the Mercer Classic in Macon, Georgia.

Renata Zarazua means business in Macon—and RadioTennis.com has all the action live.

Ken Thomas’ quick take:

Welcome to Day 5 of the $100,000 Mercer Tennis Classic. Today is Quarterfinals day.



Pictured at the top of the page is Renata Zarazua (MEX).

She is the #1 seed here in Macon and she has been on a winning streak since Wimbledon. In July she cracked the Top 100 in the world for the first time in her career. Between July and October she has moved up twenty-five spots. This week she was ranked #75 in the world. By next week she could crack the Top 70 in the world. She plays in our first match today.

Vamos Zarazua!

Lauren Davis (USA) is the real story here this week. After a lighting system crashed down on her at a tournament, she was forced to take time off to recover. Her future was in doubt. Her ranking slid to #600 in the world. With the help of the USTA and some much needed wild-cards, she has found her game and she is looking world-class once again. She is truly an amazing player. She is tough as nails. I call her “Little Miss Dangerous” and Little Miss Dangerous plays in our second match today.