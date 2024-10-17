Iga Swiatek Hires Wim Fissette as New Coach

Photo by Michael Cummo/Cincinnati Open Facebook

Iga Swiatek will try to defend her WTA Finals crown armed with a new accomplice.

World No. 1 Swiatek announced today she’s hired veteran Wim Fissette as her new coach.

The announcement comes two weeks after Swiatek split with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, ending their highly productive three-year partnership.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek is training with Fissette for next month’s WTA Finals in Riyadh.

“I’m happy to announce that Wim Fissette is joining our team,” Swiatek posted on social media. “As you know, I’m preparing for the WTA Finals but my perspective is, as always, long-term, not short-term. I said many times that my career is a marathon for me, not a sprint and I’m working, operating and making decisions with this approach.

“I want to say that I’m very excited and looking forward to working with Wim. He seems to have a great attitude, vision and huge experience at a very top level of tennis. It’s always crucial to try and get to know each other better but we’re off to a good start and I can’t wait to compete soon.”

The hiring represents a fresh start for both player and coach.

Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka split with coach Fissette last month.

A highly-experienced coach, Fissette has worked with several Grand Slam champions, including Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Osaka. The 44-year-old Fissette also coached Zheng Qinwen before he returned to Osaka’s corner.