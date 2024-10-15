- Tennis Channel’s T2 to Show Return of Rafael Nadal Live During This Week’s Six Kings Slam
- Updated: October 15, 2024
WHAT’S NEW:
Tennis Channel’s second network, T2, will have live coverage of this week’s Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The single-elimination event is highlighted by the return of Rafael Nadal to competition for the first time since the Paris Olympics. Last week he announced his plans to retire next month.
Nadal will be joined by fellow legend and rival Novak Djokovic, along with top-ranked stars Jannick Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune.WHEN TO WATCH:
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Sinner v. Medvedev – 12:30 p.m. ET
12-minute break
Alcaraz v. Rune – Not before 2 p.m. ET
Thursday, Oct. 17
Djokovic v. Sinner/Medvedev winner – 12:30 p.m. ET
12-minute break
Nadal v. Alcaraz/Rune winner – Not before 2 p.m. ET
Saturday, Oct. 19
Third-Place Match – 12:30 p.m. ET
12-minute break
Championship Match – Not before 2 p.m. ET
WHERE TO WATCH:
Tennis Channel’s T2 is available to everyone in the United States free or at no extra cost on: Amazon Freevee (available on Amazon Prime and Fire TV channels), Fubo, Hulu, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio Watch Free+ and Plex.