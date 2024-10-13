- Sinner Stops Djokovic in Shanghai Final for Seventh Title of 2024
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 13, 2024
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Nadal announces retirement, Davis Cup Finals will be last appearance
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, October 11, 2024
- Tennis News – Wimbledon Says Bye To Line Judges and is going Electronic
- World’s Oldest Tennis Ball Manufacturer – Price of Balls From Bath, England
- Ricky’s picks for Tuesday in Shanghai, including Djokovic and Dimitrov
- Billie Jean King Named Grand Marshall for 136th Rose Parade
- Win a Rare Pair of Roger Federer On Shoes
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 7, 2024
- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 6, 2024
- Laver Cup Tennis 2024 From Berlin By Alix Ramsay for 10sBalls
- Cal State LA Celebrates Billie Jean King, Unveils Statue of Hall of Famer
- ITF Announces 2025 Davis Cup Format Change
Sinner Stops Djokovic in Shanghai Final for Seventh Title of 2024
-
- Updated: October 13, 2024
Jannik Sinner slammed his eighth ace to realize seventh heaven.
World No. 1 Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic 7-6(4), 6-3 in today’s Rolex Shanghai Masters final to capture his seventh championship of the season.
The 23-year-old Sinner made history as the youngest man to win Shanghai, while denying four-time champion Djokovic’s bid for a 100th career championship.
Sinner collected his 17th career championship in style as he becomes the first man to win three Masters 1000 championships in the same season since king of clay Rafael Nadal did it back in 2018.
“It was a very tough match obviously playing against Novak, he’s one of the toughest challenges we have,” said Sinner, who improved to 17-5 in career finals. “I’m obviously very, very happy about how I handled the situation. I mean he was serving great the first set. I really couldn’t find a way to break him.
“I played a very good breaker in the first set, which gave me the confidence to start off well in the second set. Obviously, I’m very happy about the performance throughout this whole tournament—it’s a very special one.”
It is Sinner’s his fourth career ATP Masters 1000 championship, including Masters crowns in Miami and Cincinnati this season.
Sinner scored his career-best 65th win of the season to level his head-to-head with Djokovic at four wins apiece.
A day after Sinner secured the season-ending world No. 1 ranking, he put more distance between himself and Djokovic defeating the Grand Slam king for the fourth time in their last five matches. Sinner is now 8-2 vs. Top-5 opponents on hard court this season.
Today, Djokovic held with more control in the opening set until Sinner took charge in the tiebreaker. Sinner smoked eight aces, including whipping an ace on championship point and did not face a break point in a 97-minute final victory.
‘Probably the first time I’m playing in front of you, I had some added pressure’ 😅@DjokerNole chats with Federer & Alcaraz in the stands #RolexShanghaiMasters pic.twitter.com/jGQXjTFEWG— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 13, 2024
“I’ve had lots of success on Chinese soil in my career and haven’t played in China for five years, so I missed it,” Djokovic said. “I’m really glad that I came this year. I think that I played some really good tennis.
“I mean obviously congratulations to Jannik. He was just too good today. Too strong, too fast and well done, you’re having an incredible year. You deserve this… Also, it’s nice to see Roger [Federer in the crowd]. I’m not used to seeing you on the stands, I wish you were here on the court playing with us. It’s probably the first time that I’m playing in front of you so I had added pressure.”