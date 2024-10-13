RadioTennis.com: Mercer Classic – Media Day – The Otis Redding Foundation – Macon, GA

The Mercer Tennis Classic hosts Media Day today and RadioTennis.com will be there to telecast it.

RadioTennis.com host Ken Thomas will broadcast Media Day live from the Otis Redding Foundation in Downtown Macon, Georgia this afternoon.

The Mercer Tennis Classic is a sanctioned USTA Women’s $100,000 Pro Circuit Event and an ITF World Tour Event.

Ken Thomas’ Quick Take:

What a cool show we have for you today! The Mercer Tennis Classic – Media Day will be broadcast live from the Otis Redding Foundation Headquarters in downtown, Macon, Georgia.

Besides being the home of the Mercer University Men’s and Women’s Tennis Teams, Macon is also the home of some musical giants like Little Richard, the Allman Brothers Band and the great…Otis Redding.

Otis Redding lived between 1941-1967 and is regarded as one of the greatest singer-songwriters in the history of American popular music. It’s impossible to come to Macon and not acknowledge Otis Redding for his contributions to rhythm & blues and soul music.

Today the Otis Redding Foundation offers opportunities for local youth to exercise their talents and to expand their abilities. It produces an environment that encourages creativity and ambition, making it an ideal backdrop to announce to the international tennis community that the $100,000 Mercer Tennis Classic has officially begun (October 14-20).

Tune into RadioTennis.com to follow all the action.