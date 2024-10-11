- Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Updated: October 11, 2024
Rolex Shanghai Masters
Shanghai, China
October 2-13, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $8,995,555
No. 1 Jannik Sinner Heads Loaded Shanghai Draw
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is the top seed in Shanghai with Alexander Zverev seeded second. Roland Garros and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz, the third seed, is in the top half of the draw along with Sinner. In its first five years, 2009-2013, the tournament was awarded ATP Masters 1000 Tournament of the Year, as voted by ATP players. Rolex recently renewed its title sponsorship of the only Masters 1000 event in China.
Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Doubles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Saturday, October 12: Click Here