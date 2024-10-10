Nadal announces retirement, Davis Cup Finals will be last appearance

This 2024 tennis season will, in fact, be Rafael Nadal’s last one on tour. And the Davis Cup Finals will be his last event.



Nadal announced his retirement from tennis with a post via social media on Thursday. He plans on playing for Spain, starting with a quarterfinal tie against the Netherlands, November 19-24 at home in Malaga before calling it quits.



Nadal captured 22 Grand Slam titles, including 14 French Opens. The 38-year-old is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, winning one in singles (2008 Beijing) and one in doubles (2016 Rio de Janeiro with Marc Lopez). He is also a four-time Davis Cup champion.



“I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis,” Nadal said. “The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that takes me some time to make.

“But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end. And I think it’s an appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.

“I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I’ve come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004. I feel super, super lucky for all the things I’ve been able to experience. I want to thank the entire tennis industry.



“I feel super lucky for all the things I’ve been able to experience. I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport, my longtime colleagues, especially my great rivals. I’ve spent many, many hours with them, and I’ve lived many moments that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Talking about my team is a little bit more difficult for me, because in the end, my team has been a very important part of my life. They’re not just co-workers. They are friends.

“And finally, you the fans–I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve made me feel. You give me the energy I’ve needed every moment, really.

“Everything I have experienced has been a dream come true. I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way I can only end by saying, a thousand thanks to you all. See you soon.”



Nadal’s final major triumph came at the 2022 French Open. He has since been plagued by abdominal and hip injuries, along with his chronic foot problem. Nadal has played sparingly in 2024 but managed to make two appearances at Roland Garros, suiting up for both the French Open and the Paris Olympics.



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.