10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / World’s Oldest Tennis Ball Manufacturer – Price of Balls From Bath, England

World’s Oldest Tennis Ball Manufacturer – Price of Balls From Bath, England

Editor’s Note • We love this company. Their quality and passion is unmatched for a hundred years. They truly make the worlds best balls. They specialize in custom logo balls. They make balls in every color you can imagine. Please check them out on their website.