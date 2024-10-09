- Tennis News – Wimbledon Says Bye To Line Judges and is going Electronic
- Updated: October 9, 2024
Wimbledon launches a new era in 2025.
For the first time in history, The Championships will eliminate line judges and use electronic line-calling technology for all qualifying and main-draw matches.
“The decision to introduce Live Electronic Line Calling at The Championships was made following a significant period of consideration and consultation,” All England Club Chief Executive Sally Bolton said. “Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at The Championships this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating.”
Editor’s Note • Funny cause We were sure they’d keep them for the “billboards”they are…