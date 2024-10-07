Win a Rare Pair of Roger Federer On Shoes

- Billie Jean King Named Grand Marshall for 136th Rose Parade
- Updated: October 7, 2024
We will never play with the brilliance of Roger Federer.
Now, tennis fans have a chance to step into a rare pair of Roger Federer’s On shoes.
You have 48 hours to enter the free raffle to win the collectible Federer On sneakers—and there are special strings attached.
Innovative Swiss sportswear brand, On, has teamed up with 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer to create the ultimate collector’s item – THE ROGER Pro “Strings Attached” tennis shoe, featuring a genuine string from Federer’s legendary 2005 Wimbledon-winning racket.
The exclusive shoes are highly limited edition, with just THREE pairs in existence, and each one comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Federer himself.
Getting your hands on a pair of these collectible kicks isn’t easy, but it is free.
The only way to claim a pair is to enter On’s raffle via the On website here.
The Raffle will be live for entry until 3.59 pm CET on October 9th.
Winners will be announced during the week of October 14th.
The Roger Pro Collector’s edition information:
Real string from Roger Federer’s 2005 Wimbledon-winning racket
Lightweight at 407 grams
100% Carbon Fiber Speedboard for maximum energy return
Specially designed tread for grip and glide on the court
Midfoot cage for extra security
Certificate signed by Federer himself