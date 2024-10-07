Billie Jean King Named Grand Marshall for 136th Rose Parade

Photo credit: Kathy Schuh Photography

Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King will bring in the New Year as Grand Marshall for the Rose Parade.

The 39-time Grand Slam champion from Long Beach is returning to her roots to serve as Grand Marshall for the 136th Rose Parade.

Tournament of Roses President Ed Morales announced today on the front steps of the iconic Tournament House as King made a grand entrance to Elton John’s hit song “Philadelphia Freedom”—a song famously written in her honor that served as the theme for her WTT squad.

King’s selection as Grand Marshal ties seamlessly into this year’s parade theme: “Best Day Ever!”, celebrating life’s best moments.

Billie Jean King’s impact extends far beyond sports and the tennis court. Named one of the “100 Most Important Americans of the 20th Century” by LIFE magazine, she is the first woman athlete to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and she will become the first individual woman athlete to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

King is also the founder of the Women’s Sports Foundation, the Women’s Tennis Association, and the Billie Jean King Foundation.

As Grand Marshal, King will ride down Colorado Boulevard, ushering in the new year with the beauty and tradition the Parade is known for and participate in the pre-game ceremony at the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 111th Rose Bowl Game.

“Being from Long Beach and growing up in Southern California I have fond memories of watching the parade with my family and I am deeply honored to be named Grand Marshal of the 2025 Rose Parade,” said King. “This parade is a wonderful celebration of joy and community, and it truly represents the “Best Day Ever” for all who attend or watch.