Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws and Schedule for Monday, October 7, 2024

Matteo Berrettini of Italy faces Holger Rune of Denmark in Shanghai on Monday. Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images







Rolex Shanghai Masters

Shanghai, China

October 2-13, 2024

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $8,995,555



No. 1 Jannik Sinner Heads Loaded Shanghai Draw

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is the top seed in Shanghai with Alexander Zverev seeded second. Roland Garros and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz, the third seed, is in the top half of the draw along with Sinner. In its first five years, 2009-2013, the tournament was awarded ATP Masters 1000 Tournament of the Year, as voted by ATP players. Rolex recently renewed its title sponsorship of the only Masters 1000 event in China.



Rolex Shanghai Masters Draws



