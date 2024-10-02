Photo by Alejandro Gonzalez for 10sBalls

Backhandsome (def) those beautiful one-handers. (See Justine Henin

and Stan Wawrinka)

Ballchemy(def) what top players perform

Ball-buoy(def) the kid who just sits there spinning his head around instead of getting the damn ball

Brache back(def) the pain your opponent feels in his/her spine when you do it

Callternate (def) when doubles partners see a line call differently

Challinjury (def) when you get so mad at a line call, you smack a ball into an umpire’s face (see Shapovalov)

Clampener(def) what every dampener should have so they don’t pop out of your racquet

Code violashun(def) when the powers that be keep failed drug tests quiet

Counterplungher (def) no matter how much crap you give them, it always comes back

Crapproach shot(def) one that whizzes by you as you come to the net

Crosscortisone(def) the cure for painful down the line misses

Cyclopsided(def) when it seems every line call goes against you

Davis Cupboard(def) where winning countries store their trophies Also see: Fed Cupboard

Defaultercation(def) when players and umpires go the distance over a call

Dirtballure(def) the beauty of claycourt tennis

Double faltarpiece(def) for the person who screams “ Goddammit” after missing a second serve

Drip volley(def) one which just barely spills over the net

Follow throughps(def) accidentally letting go of the racquet after a big forehand

Foot faultruism(def) letting someone get away with foot faults

Forehand-crafted (def) what a coach consider’s a pupils strokes

Funderspin(def) what kids think the first time they hit a slice

Gaimless(def) a player who has no structure or organization in their game

Game pointment (def) the cure for being unable to close out games

Gawk-Eye(def) the look players make when they can’t believe when Hawk-Eye shows a disadvantageous line call Also see: Squawk-Eye (def) the

argument afterwards

Grand slamputee(def) when you have a championship within your grasp and you lose feeling in your limbs

Grindingdong(def) a player that is always there to answer the bell

Grommetaphor (def) the theory that holes in one’s racquet are ultimately responsible for holes in one’s game

Groundietermination(def) the source of all good grinders

Groundstreke(def) when a player’s shortcomings are exposed on the court

Gumpire(def) the look the umpire gives that says “if you challenge, you never know what you’re gonna get”

Hadvantage(def) the score right before you screwed up and went back to deuce

Hall of Famendment (def) the belief that the Hall is a living, breathing and evolving entity

I-Floormation(def) when the server’s partner ducks way too low

IPINheads(def) people who constantly check rankings

Letiquette(def) the belief that one should not take a let serve and hit the opposing doubles player Synonym: Netiquette (def) taking that floater and

quashing your desire to tag the net person

Lobfuscated (def) a ball which disappears into the roof or ceiling lights

Overheadhunter(def) one who targets an opponent with a smash

Poachaching(def) getting a reward for crossing

Qualifrying(def) getting smoked in the early rounds

Qualifiered (def) a player who drops the coach after not reaching the main draw

Qualifyinandyang(def) for those who might or might not make the main draw

Pasqualies(def) the qualifying rounds in Italy

Rackit (def) what you do to reserve a court in Central Park

Resiever(def) the player who lets every serve go by without returning it

Refereef(def) the person who redirects arguments into larger ones

Retiremental (def) a player who quits from a head sprain

Retrievertical(def) a moonballer

Round Robindy(def) how Indian players know which partner to play with

Seedingdong(def) when a top player gets his/her bell rung by someone knocking at the upper echelon’s door

Service brache (def) the pain of losing serve at 5-5

Service liene(def) what we call a serve that touches the line and is called out

Shutupset (def) what most players are after a loss

Sirvice(def) a polite serve

Soupertiebreak(def) the choice between going to lunch or going for the win

Splatellites(def) where you land as a pro player who can’t make the tour

Split shlep(def) when the split step appears to be too difficult a maneuver

Straight setback (def) losing easily to a weaker player

Sunforced error(def) the belief that the helios caused you to miss that overhead

Sweetspotify(def) the theory that hitting the ball can be like music to your ears

Swerve (def) a slice serve

Tennis ballegory (def) the belief that this sport contains many hidden lessons

Tennis elbowels (def) when your arm hurts like %hit.

Tiebrache(def) the pain of losing a close battle

Tossification(def) the insane and yet common belief that “my arm bones are causing my toss to go awry”

Tweiner (def) what male players are terrified of

Umpirony (def) when a friend phones during a match and the chair has to miss the call

Unforced erroar (def) the sound one makes after a bad miss

Wild carduous(def) the journey of asking certain Federations for help into a tournament

Winnerf(def) to end a point with soft touch

WT&A (def) what women’s tennis has finally overcome