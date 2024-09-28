- WADA Appeals Jannik Sinner’s Steroid Case
WADA Appeals Jannik Sinner’s Steroid Case
- Updated: September 28, 2024
We have NO mixed emotions on this one. We think Sinners a great great player.
But a lot of shady stuff took place here. A failed test is a failed test. Sadly the system works that you are guilty until you prove innocence.
Most players have to get lawyers. They get stressed.
It costs them their income and reputations • The lawyers fees. Their coaches jobs. This is the first time a case was handled via so much murky circumstances. You cant judge the amount of the drug in his system. It was already getting cleared out… The famous line zero zero zero zero zero… point whatever. That’s irrelevant. As it leaves the body its less and less it’s been diluted . Tennis is looking dirty. And dirtier all the time. Chair umps that ask spectators if the players ball that they hit in anger hurt them ? Since when does a spectator decide when a player is due an automatic disqualification ? Oh, it was a final in Winston Salem and it was 0-4… so the show must go on ? Novak got defaulted for that. So did Nalbandian at Queens. Tennis has drugs. Gambling. Draws made behind doors or electronically. We love the sport. We hate the system. We still have our passion. We love the player. The red headed Italian sponsor star. But he had a bad wrist and hip and then he didn’t. Like Magic. It’s fixed.
We know personally at least half a dozen players who got screwed by the system. Some never came back. It’s hard to get back in shape. Mentally. Physically and emotionally after a year or two off fighting for your innocence or accepting the drug ban. Like Maria Sharapova did. This is the tip of the iceberg. What a mess. Wonder what Public relations firm spins this story. The trainers Finger had a boo boo …( LJ)!