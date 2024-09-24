Ken Thomas Radio Is At the Historic Berkeley Tennis Club at a USTA Pro Event

10sBalls thanks Ken For all the amazing coverage he gives to tennis. His radio shows makes you feel like you are sitting front row. His insights and knowledge of tennis are amazing. The history he shares here is a perfect example of his great love for tennis. The sport needs more Ken Thomas’s Listen Live to RadioTennis.com’s Berkeley Tennis Classic Here. RadioTennis.com is pleased to announce four-day coverage of the Berkeley Tennis Classic live from the historic Berkeley Tennis Club

September 26-29, 2024



This is a sanctioned USTA Women’s $35,000 Pro Circuit Eventand an ITF World Tour Event Ken Thomas’ Quick Take: The USTA Pro Circuit stops at the beautiful and historic Berkeley Tennis Club this week. They have been playing tennis at the Berkeley Tennis Club since 1906. However, between 1930 and 1942 the notoriety of the Berkeley Tennis Club skyrocketed. Why? Because of two people. Helen Wills Moody (pictured above) and Don Budge (pictured below). They were the Serena Williams and Roger Federer of their day. Helen Wills Moody was the #1 player in the world in 1927 and Don Budge was the #1 player in the world in 1937. These two players honed their skills at the Berkeley Tennis Club and they provided the club with instant global exposure and credibility. The energy they brought to the sport during that era continues to resonate today, making tournaments at the Berkeley Tennis Club special and steeped in history.



Whether you’re a player or a fan, this club always delivers an enjoyable and memorable experience.



Today, the Berkeley Tennis Club is a modern and vibrant club. It truly embodies a blend of tradition and innovation, making it an ideal setting for this week's USTA Women's Pro Circuit event. With its ongoing commitment to professional tennis, the club not only honors its history but also embraces the evolving dynamics of the sport. The #1 seed in Berkeley is Viktoria Hruncakova from the Slovak Republic (pictured below). She is currently ranked #233 in the world. In 2019 she reached #49 in the world. She has played in eighteen main-draw Grand Slam events. The highest American seeded player in Berkeley, is the #3 seed Clervie Ngounoue. She was the #1 Junior player in the world after winning the 2023 Junior Wimbledon Championship. She is currently ranked #369 in the world. Hope you can join us. Berkeley is a very special place and it promises to be a very special broadcast. Our live coverage begins on Thursday, September 26 and runs through Sunday, September 29th. All matches will be recorded and achieved for your listening convenience.

