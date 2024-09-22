Alcaraz Tops Fritz as Team Europe Reclaims Laver Cup with Day 3 Comeback

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 22: Carlos Alcaraz, Grigor Dimitrov, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Jan-Lennard Struff of Team Europe, Bjorn Borg, Captain of Team Europe and Thomas Enqvist, Vice-Captain of Team Europe, celebrate with the Laver Cup trophy after Team Europe win the Laver Cup on day three of the Laver Cup at Uber Arena on September 22, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

Playing catch-up for much of this weekend, Europe relied on a pair of powerful rescuers to reclaim the Laver Cup.

In his competition debut, Carlos Alcaraz fended off US Open finalist Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5 in the decisive match clinching Team Europe’s inspired 13-11 comeback conquest of Team World to win the Laver Cup at Uber Arena in Berlin today.

Two-time defending champion Team World was a couple of games from a Laver Cup three-peat as Frances Tiafoe took a one-set, 4-2 lead over Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

As Berlin fans chanted his name, Zverev rallied for a 6-7(5), 7-5, 10-5 win to maintain his mastery of Tiafoe, cut Team World’s lead to 11-10 and set the stage for Fritz vs. Alcaraz with the Laver Cup on the line.

Alcaraz accounted for six points today propelling this emotional comeback that saw the Europeans win three of the last four matches.

For the third time in history, the Laver Cup was decided by the final match and Alcaraz elevated to meet the moment.

When it was over, Alcaraz embraced his blue-clad teammates, trotted to the center of the court and unleashed a heart “Vamos!” to cheering Berllin fans.

Two teams, three days, several living legends in attendance and some jaw-dropping shotmaking highlighted this Laver Cup weekend.

Ultimately, the highest-ranked players in the event—No. 3 Alcaraz and No. 2 Zverev—were too tough denying World a three-peat in the final matches for Team World captain John McEnroe and Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg.

The Blue Team raised its fifth Laver Cup in seven competitions—and first since Zverev and Andrey Rublev led Europe to a 14-1 thrashing of World at the 2021 Laver Cup Boston.

Legends Rod Laver, Roger Federer and Boris Becker were all in attendance among the packed Berlin crowd.

Team Europe was trailing 8-4 as the final day of play began with the 13 points the magic number to clinch the Laver Cup.

Alcaraz ignited and completed Europe’s comeback today.

The 21-year-old Spaniard partnered Casper Ruud to a 6-2, 7-6(8) doubles victory over Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe to close the gap to 8-7.

Shelton returned to court toppling world No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in a pulsating 6-7(6), 7-5, 10-7 conquest that put Team World one match win away from a Laver Cup three-peat.

Zverev and Alcaraz each elevated their play to complete Europe’s comeback.

“I’m very proud of my team and what we did today,” Europe Captain Bjorn Borg told Berlin fans. “If you look at this morning I thought we’re not gonna have a really good chance. But we came through…

“I’m gonna miss John a lot. For us we’ve been seven years. I remember when Roger called me and said You wanna be captain for Team Europe? And I was very happy to say yes. John, we’ve been having a good time even if you guys lost.”





Laver Cup Results for Sunday, September 22

Team Europe 13, Team Europe 11



Match 12



Carlos Alcaraz (Europe) d. Taylor Fritz (World) 6-2, 7-5



Match 11



Alexander Zverev (Europe) d. Frances Tiafoe (World) 6-7(5), 7-5, 10-5



Match 10



Ben Shelton (World) d. Daniil Medvedev (Europe) 6-7(8), 7-5, 10-7



Match 9



Carlos Alcaraz/Casper Ruud (Europe) d. Ben Shelton/Frances Tiafoe (World) 6-2, 7-6(6)



Laver Cup Results for Saturday, September 21



Team World 8, Team Europe 4



Match 8



Ben Shelton/Alejandro Tabilo (World) d. Casper Ruud/Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) 6-1, 6-2



Match 7



Taylor Fritz (World) d. Alexander Zverev (Europe) 6-4, 7-5



Match 6



Carlos Alcaraz (Europe) d. Ben Shelton (World) 6-4, 6-4



Match 5



Frances Tiafoe (World) d. Daniil Medvedev (Europe) 3-6, 6-4, 10-5



Laver Cup Results for Friday, September 20



Team World 2, Team Europe 2



Match 4



Taylor Fritz/Ben Shelton (World) d. Carlos Alcaraz/Alexander Zverev (Europe) 7-6(5), 6-4



Match 3



Grigor Dimitrov (Europe) d. Alejandro Tabilo (World) 7-6(4), 7-6(2)



Match 2



Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) d. Thanasi Kokkinakis (World) 6-1, 6-4



Match 1



Francisco Cerundolo (World) d. Casper Ruud (Europe) 6-4, 6-4