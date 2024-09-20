- Laver Cup Results and Order of Play for Saturday, September 21, 2024
Fritz and Shelton Top Alcaraz and Zverev to Level Laver Cup After Day 1
-
- Updated: September 20, 2024
Explosive Americans levelled Laver Cup tonight.
US Open finalist Taylor Fritz and 2023 semifinalist Ben Shelton topped Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev 7-6(5), 6-4 tonight.
The big-serving pair pulled Team World level with Team Europe, 2-2, after the opening day of Laver Cup at the Uber Arena in Berlin.
“I mean we both served really well under pressure,” Fritz told Andrea Petkovic afterward. “Ben served incredibly well. So I didn’t have to hit any volleys so that was huge.”
The left-handed Shelton and right-handed Fritz won 81 percent of first-serve points, 70 percent of second-serve points and were broken just once in a 95-minute victory.
It came after veteran Grigor Dimitrov battled back from a 1-5 second-set deficit defeating Team World’s Alejandro Tabilo 7-6(4), 7-6(2) to put Team Europe ahead 2-1.
That comeback compelled Team World captain John McEnroe to issue direct advice to Fritz and Shelton.
“If you lose this next match, I’m pissed,” McEnroe said recounting his pre-match pep talk.
“It went pretty well,” McEnroe added. “It was an executing day with some unpredictable matches….
“Watching the way they play doubles it’s not the way I used to play but it’s awesome to watch.”
Shelton was the most aggressive net player on the court tonight and said afterward this victory could be a prelude to the pair partnering again.
“I was just having fun out there to be honest. It makes life pretty easy when you’re playing with a guy who’s moving like Taylor is right now,” Shelton said. “He’s pretty light on his feet. We had a lot of fun.
“This is our first time playing together and I think the chemistry is pretty good. It’s tough that we can’t play again together here, but I think you’ll see us on the doubles court again in the future.”
Laver Cup Results for Friday, September 20
Team World 2, Team Europe 2
Match 4
Taylor Fritz/Ben Shelton (World) d. Carlos Alcaraz/Alexander Zverev (Europe) 7-6(5), 6-4
Match 3
Grigor Dimitrov (Europe) d. Alejandro Tabilo (World) 7-6(4), 7-6(2)
Match 2
Stefanos Tsitsipas (Europe) d. Thanasi Kokkinakis (World) 6-1, 6-4
Match 1
Francisco Cerundolo (World) d. Casper Ruud (Europe) 6-4, 6-4