Ricky’s picks for Laver Cup Day 1, including Tsitsipas vs. Kokkinakis

The 2024 Laver Cup kicks off on Friday afternoon at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Casper Ruud, and Grigor Dimitrov are among those taking the court on Day 1.



Here are my picks for two of Friday’s best matchups.



Stefanos Tsitsipas (EUR) vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis (WOR)



Tsitsipas and Kokkinakis will be going head-to-head for the third time in their careers. They have split their two previous meetings, both at Grand Slams. Tsitsipas prevailed 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-4 at the 2021 Australian Open before Kokkinakis just got the job done 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in round one of the U.S. Open this summer.



The Australian could be in line for another upset–albeit a minor one–in Berlin. A 2019 Nitto ATP Finals triumph notwithstanding, Tsitsipas is not great on fast surfaces and has generally underwhelmed on indoor hard courts. Moreover, the Greek is 1-4 in his last five matches dating all the way back to the Paris Olympics. Kokkinakis is playing very well and should have the edge in this one.



Pick: Kokkinakis in 3

Casper Ruud (EUR) vs. Francisco Cerundolo (WOR)



Ruud and Cerundolo will be squaring off for the seventh time when they clash in the 2024 Laver Cup’s opening rubber. They have split their six previous encounters, with Ruud most recently scoring a 6-3, 6-4 victory at the Olympic Games.

Both guys are at the best on clay, but Ruud has enjoyed more success on hard courts over the years. Although each man has achieved success on basically every surface (other than Ruud on grass), an indoor hard court should give the Norwegian a slight advantage. He is an impressive 3-0 all time in singles (and overall) at the Laver Cup and should be able to make it 4-0 on Friday.

Pick: Ruud in 2



