Laver Cup Berlin Tennis Channel TV Schedule

It’s Laver Cup weekend and Tennis Channel is your ticket to live coverage.

Tennis Channel touts it will televise 22 hours of live Laver Cup coverage starting on Friday, September 20th at 7 a.m. Eastern time from the Uber Arena in Berlin.

Tennis Channel’s Live 2024 Laver Cup Schedule



Friday, September 20 7 a.m. Day Session (Two Singles) and 1 p.m. Night Session (Singles, Doubles)

7 a.m. Day Session (Two Singles) and 1 p.m. Night Session (Singles, Doubles) Saturday, September 21 7 a.m. Day Session (Two Singles) and 1 p.m. Night Session (Singles, Doubles)

7 a.m. Day Session (Two Singles) and 1 p.m. Night Session (Singles, Doubles) Sunday, September 22 6 a.m. Day Session (Doubles*)

Laver Cup Berlin will be contested Friday, September 20-Sunday, September 22.

Among the many headliners taking part in the event are three Americans who recently thrilled US Open audiences at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York and on television sets around the planet: finalist Taylor Fritz, semifinalist Frances Tiafoe and young phenom Ben Shelton.

The American stars and the rest of Team World will face an accomplished European squad that includes four-time major singles champion Carlos Alcarez, 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev and World No. 2 singles player Alexander Zverev. This is the seventh Laver Cup competition, held every year since 2017 with the exception of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day event rotates annually between sites in Europe and the rest of the world.

Tennis Channel will devote 22 live hours to Laver Cup in 2024, and close to 60 overall with encore replays each day. The on-air team features several former players, including Hall of Famer Jim Courier, Jason Goodall, Mark Petchey, Leif Shiras and Mark Knowles.

Laver Cup, which is named after legendary Australian player Rod Laver, features teams that are captained again by stars in one of the sport’s most legendary rivalries. John McEnroe will lead Team World against his longtime rival, friend and Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg. Both Hall of Famers are at the helms of their respective teams for the seventh and final time.

McEnroe’s vice captain is his brother, Patrick, while Borg’s is Thomas Enqvist. Fritz, Tiafoe and Shelton are joined on Team World by Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo, Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo and Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and Norway’s Casper Ruud round out Team Europe’s roster.