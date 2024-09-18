Robert Lansdorp Passes Away, RadioTennis.Com’s Ken Thomas’ 2020 Interview with the Great Coach

Robert Lansdorp, the legendary tennis instructor who coached four players who reached No. 1 in the world, has passed at the age of 85.

Hear Ken Thomas’ RadioTennis.com interview with the great Robert Lansdorp here.

Ken Thomas’ Quick Take:

One of the greatest tennis coaches of all time has left us.

Robert Lansdorp coached Tracy Austin (30 career titles), Lindsay Davenport (55 career titles) ,Maria Sharapova (36 career titles), and Peter Sampras (64 career titles).

Lansdorp students have also won 148 USTA National Junior titles and 38 Grand Slam titles.

The attached interview was recorded at Lansdorp home in Palos Verdes, California on June 18, 2020.

This interview is considered the definitive Robert Lansdorp interview. Numerous major media outlets from around the world have quoted from this very interview. Lansdorp goes into some stunning details about his life and his tennis coaching career.

Robert Lansdorp was truly an amazing man who lived life on his terms. I can only hope that he soon gets inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Hope you enjoy this awesome interview and may God bless Robert Lansdorp.

Hear Ken Thomas’ RadioTennis.com interview with the great Robert Lansdorp here.