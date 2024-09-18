Coco Gauff Splits with Coach Brad Gilbert

Coco Gauff of the United States has split with coach Brad Gilbert. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

The trip is over for the Coco Gauff-Brad Gilbert alliance.

The 2023 US Open champion Gauff and coach Gilbert have parted company, ending their partnership of 14 months.

“Thanks Coco Gauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort,” Gilbert posted on social media. “Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead.

“I’m excited for the next chapter in my Coaching career.”

Thanks 🙏 to @CocoGauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort. Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead. I’m excited for the next… — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) September 18, 2024

The split means both coaches who guided Gauff to the 2023 US Open championship—Gilbert and Pere Riba—are no longer working with the Delray Beach-born baseliner. Riba left shortly after Gauff won the US Open and has been coaching Olympic gold-medal champion Zheng Qinwen.

At the 2023 US Open, Gauff rallied past Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to capture her maiden major before a raucous crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It was Gauff’s 12th straight win and came after she became the youngest woman to win the Cincinnati Open. At age 19, Gauff became the youngest American to win the US Open since her tennis hero, a 17-year-old Serena Williams, defeated world No. 1 Martina Hingis in the 1999 final. She also joined Serena Williams and Tracy Austin as the third American teenage woman to capture the US Open in the Open Era.

