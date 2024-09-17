- Roger Federer Makes a Laver Cup Prediction
Roger Federer Makes a Laver Cup Prediction
- Updated: September 17, 2024
Roger Federer believes Laver Cup weekend will be a Blue Note.
Former world No. 1 Federer spoke to the media in Berlin today ahead of this weekend’s 2024 Laver Cup. Federer is backing the Blues, Team Europe, to recapture the Laver Cup.
“I think that Team Europe is very strong this year, it’s stacked,” said Federer in an interview today. “Altitude is low which is, in my mind, going to make the best players win.
“I think we are – I always talk as we, because I’m Europe,” he chuckled, “in the singles matches, we are heavy favorites even though I know that Team World has great players right now that are red hot and playing super well, I still think most of the matches in singles are going to go Team Europe’s way and then the doubles, I feel like most are going to go Team World’s way.”
The 20-time Grand Slam champion said he’s excited to see Germany’s Alexander Zverev play before home fans in Berlin.
“I think that’s going to be a great thing for him like it was for me when I played in Geneva in Switzerland,” Federer said.