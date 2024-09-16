Laver Cup Offers Free Outdoor Fan Zone

Laver Cup is bring Fan Zone for the fans this week.

Tennis fans are in for a treat with the unveiling of Laver Cup Berlin 2024’s free outdoor Fan Zone, which will make the Laver Cup action accessible to everyone.



Complete with the official Laver Cup Practice Court and Viewing Area and Sponsor Village the Fan Zone, located directly outside Uber Arena on Uber Platz, will be open for the pre-tournament Laver Cup Open Practice Day on Thursday September 19 and the duration of the three-day tennis competition (Friday September 20 – Sunday September 22).



The Laver Cup Fan Zone offers entertainment for the entire family and includes:

The iconic black Laver Cup Practice Court in the Uber Eats Music Hall, where fans can watch the world’s top tennis stars warm up

The International Tennis Hall of Fame exhibit, celebrating the legacies of Rod Laver and Laver Cup team captains Björn Borg and John McEnroe

Mini tennis and serve speed fan participation activities run by Tennis-Verband Berlin-Brandenburg

Free entry

The Laver Cup Sponsor Village features a host of engaging activations where fans can:Experience the future of electric mobility with a 30-minute test drive in state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz vehicles

Immerse themselves in the ultimate blend of innovation and automotive excellence at Mercedes House

Explore Switzerland in autumn and enjoy the match action on a giant LED screen from the comfort of their red ‘Switzerland’ deckchair

Win a rail tour of Switzerland in all its autumnal glory, courtesy of Switzerland Tourism.