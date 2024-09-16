Chengdu Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Don't Miss
Chengdu Open
Chengdu, China
September 18-24, 2024
Prize Money: $1,171,655
Players and Pandas in Chengdu
The Chengdu Open, which debuted in 2016, joins Hangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai as Chinese hosts during the ATP Tour’s Asian swing. The venue in Chengdu boasts a modern facility with a center court capacity of 6,000, two additional show courts with 2,000 seats each, and a total of 20 hard courts and 12 indoor courts.
Chengdu Open Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, September 17, 2024: click here
