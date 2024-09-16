Chengdu Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy is top seed at the Chengdu Open. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images







Chengdu Open

Chengdu, China

September 18-24, 2024

Prize Money: $1,171,655

Players and Pandas in Chengdu

The Chengdu Open, which debuted in 2016, joins Hangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai as Chinese hosts during the ATP Tour’s Asian swing. The venue in Chengdu boasts a modern facility with a center court capacity of 6,000, two additional show courts with 2,000 seats each, and a total of 20 hard courts and 12 indoor courts.

Chengdu Open Draws

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Tuesday, September 17, 2024: click here











