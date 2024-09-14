Team USA Advances to Davis Cup Final 8

ZHUHAI, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Rajeev Ram, Austin Krajicek, Brandon Nakashima, Reilly Opelka, Mackenzie Mcdonald and Bob Bryan of the United States team celebrate Road to Malaga in the final the 2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage match between Germany and the United States at Hengqin International Tennis Center on September 14, 2024 in Zhuhai, China. Photo by Zhe Ji/Getty Images for ITF

Team USA delivered declarative Davis Cup statement.

U.S. singles starters Reilly Opelka and Brandon Nakashima each scored victories leading the United States to a 2-1 Davis Cup triumph over Germany in the Davis Cup Group stage play at Hengqin International Tennis Center in Zhuhai, China.

he towering Opelka opened defeating Henri Squire, 6-7(4), 7-6(9), 6-3 to stake the U.S. to a 1-0 lead.

Continuing his undefeated Davis Cup debut, Nakashima dissected Maximilian Marterer, 6-4, 6-2 to seal the victory.

The 32-time Davis Cup champion USA will play for the Davis Cup title in Malaga, Spain, November 19-24, alongside Australia, Spain, Germany, Canada, Italy and two other nations still to be determined.

“Yeah it’s going to be exciting. I think all of the Americans are super exciting, whoever’s going to be there,” Nakashima said. “We have a great group of guys that anyone can compete at the highest level.

“It’s definitely an exciting time for American tennis, and whoever’s going to be able to play there it’s going to be an exciting week.”

Today’s tie wrapped a 3-0 week for Captain Bob Bryan’s crew, which captured Group C with victories over Chile, Slovakia and Germany.

The United States won eight of the nine matches it played in Zhuhai with world No. 40 Nakashima leading the charge with a perfect 3-0 record. Nakashima has won 12 of his last 15 matches and is delivering a sustained high performance level that makes him a “nightmare” to play, Opelka said today.

“Brandon’s definitely a nightmare to beat. He’s kinda the guy that, he has a style of play where his level most of the time, he’s going to beat everyone he’s supposed to beat,” Opelka said. “That’s what he’s so good at. Playing him on paper, he’s going to get it done because he’s so consistent and he doesn’t have many flaws in his game.

“He’s clutch. He doesn’t dismantle at all. So he’s kind of a nightmare to play and it’s great, it gives us a hopefully a better position in the next group, to maybe avoid playing Italy first round.”

The United States qualified for the quarterfinals despite competing without its five Top 20 stars—US Open finalist Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton—posting pressure-packed 3-0 opening win over Chile on Tuesday in which all three matches were decided in dramatic third-set tiebreakers.

Captain Bryan will have some tough roster choices to make ahead of the Davis Cup Final 8.

“It’s kind of pick your poison,” Opelka said. “Australia’s a super-deep, tough team. Spain’s obviously a ridiculous team. Italy’s insane.

“So anything to try to give the A team – Tommy, Fritz and Foe, Shelton and Korda – the best shot that they can have.”

Group C: USA (Champion), Germany, Chile

at Hengqin International Tennis Center (indoor hard court)

Zhuhai, China

USA 2. Germany 1

Reilly Opelka (USA) d. Henri Squire (GER), 6-7(4), 7-6(9), 6-3

Brandon Nakashima (USA) d. Maximilian Marterer (GER), 6-4, 6-2

Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz (GER) d. Austin Krajicek/Rajeev Ram (USA), 6-1, 7-6(4)