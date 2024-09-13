- Laver Cup News: Grigor Dimitrov Replaces Rafael Nadal on Team Europe
Laver Cup News: Grigor Dimitrov Replaces Rafael Nadal on Team Europe
- Updated: September 13, 2024
Rafael Nadal is out and Grigor Dimitrov is in for Team Europe.
Empowered by his run to the US Open quarterfinals, Dimitrov has been selected by captain Bjorn Borg to fill the Team Europe roster spot left vacant with Nadal’s withdrawal from Laver Cup.
The 2024 Laver Cup will be contested next weekend, September 20-22nd, in Berlin.
Grigor Dimitrov will represent Team Europe in Berlin at Laver Cup 2024. Dimitrov replaces Rafael Nadal, who has withdrawn from this year’s competition. pic.twitter.com/Q7o3MrsdPU— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 13, 2024
“I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week,” Nadal said in a statement. “This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what’s best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win.
“I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn in his final year as Captain. I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar.”
This is the final Laver Cup for Team Europe captain Borg and Team World captain John McEnroe, who named Francisco Cerundolo and Thanasi Kokkinakis to replace Alex de Minaur and Tommy Paul on his side.
Francisco Cerundolo and Thanasi Kokkinakis will represent Team World in Berlin at Laver Cup 2024. Captain John McEnroe has selected them to replace Alex de Minaur and Tommy Paul, who have withdrawn due to injury. pic.twitter.com/v0OLK5PKnh— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 12, 2024
Both Paul and de Minaur were forced out of Laver Cup due to injuries.
2024 Laver Cup Rosters
Team Europe
Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev.
Team World
Francisco Cerundolo, Taylor Fritz, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Ben Shelton, Alejandro Tabilo, Frances Tiafoe