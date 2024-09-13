Alcaraz, Shelton, Pegula and Navarro to Play Madison Square Garden Exo in December

Ben Shelton squares off against Carlos Alcaraz at Madison Square Garden in December. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Madison Square Garden will be the world’s tennis capital in December.

World class tennis returns to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 4 with The Garden Cup, it was announced today.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, US Open finalist Jessica Pegula and US Open semifinalists Ben Shelton and Emma Navarro will make their Madison Square Garden debuts in a special one-night tennis exhibition starting at 7:00 pm Eastern.

Reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz will lead the elite players into Madison Square Garden and face 2023 US Open semifinalist, Ben Shelton. The two young stars met once before in 2023 during the ATP Masters 1000 event in Canada where Alcaraz beat the current No. 17 Shelton in straight sets.

The third-ranked Spaniard has captured four Grand Slam titles by the age of 21. At 19 years old he won his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open followed by a Wimbledon title in 2023 and earlier this year, in the span of five weeks, he won back-to-back five setters to claim the French Open before defeating Novak Djokovic to successfully defend his Wimbledon title. At the 2024 Summer Olympics, Alcaraz represented Spain and became the third youngest male to win a singles Olympic medal, winning the silver medal after falling to Djokovic.

“I am looking forward to returning to New York on December 4 to play Ben at Madison Square Garden,” said Alcaraz. “Playing in front of the New York fans at The World’s Most Famous Arena will be an unforgettable night. It will be a great experience.”

Carlitos Alcaraz with dad Carlos Alcaraz. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Buffalo native Jessica Pegula, is coming off her best Grand Slam appearance playing in the US Open championship match for the first time in her career. The WTA Tour No. 3 ranked and No. 1 ranked American will step onto The Garden court and take on No. 8 ranked player, Emma Navarro, who played to the semifinal round of the US Open marking her finest Grand Slam appearance as well.

The two American women recently teamed up to represent Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Their one and only career meeting took place in the 2024 Miami Open Round of 16 where Pegula got the better of Navarro. “As a New York tennis player you dream of playing in the US Open final and playing at Madison Square Garden,” Pegula said. “To be able to do both in one year just shows dreams can come true. Really looking forward to coming back to New York and playing Emma in front of the best fans in the world.”

Fan favorite Shelton said he’s buzzed by the prospect of playing in the World’s Most Famous Arena.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to play at Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic venues in the world,” Sheltons said. “New York has always been a special place for me, and I can’t wait to play in front an electric New York crowd with Carlos. It’s going to be an incredible experience playing in front of a packed house!”

“I’m really excited, said Navarro. “We’re in one of the most iconic arenas in the world. And to be able to share the stage with fellow American Jess, and put on a show in the US, in New York City, is special. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Tickets for The Garden Cup start at $57 when purchased in person at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Madison Square Garden (4 Penn Plaza) and at $75.75 (including $18.75 in service charges) when purchased online at msg.com

For groups of nine or more, please contact the Group Sales Department at 212-465-6080 or Group.Sales@msg.com. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Accessibility Services Department at 888-609-7599 or AccessibilityServices@msg.com.

Tennis returns to The World’s Most Famous Arena for the first time since 2018 when Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Elina Svitolina, Coco Vandeweghe, Shuai Zhang, Marion Bartoli, Daniela Hantuchova and Sorana Cirstea took to The Garden court.

Beginning in 2008 Madison Square Garden hosted a ten-year run of special events featuring exciting players such as Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, the Williams sisters, Kim Clijsters, Ana Ivanovic, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi, Ivan Lendl, Mike and Bob Bryan, John and Patrick McEnroe, Stan Wawrinka, Gael Monfils, Jack Sock, Nick Kyrigos, Caroline Wozniacki, Maria Sharapova, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Ana Ivanovic, Jelena Jankovic, Monica Seles and Gabriela Sabatini.

From 1972-2001, the season-ending women’s tournament was played at Madison Square Garden and featured the top 16 singles players in the world.

For a time, the Madison Square Garden final was the only tournament in the world where women played a best-of-five-set final.



