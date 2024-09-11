2024 US Open Surpasses 1 Million Fans

Photo credit: Garrett Ellwood/US Open/USTA

The US Open surpassed one million attendees for the first time in 2024, with 1,048,669 fans coming to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center throughout the Open’s full three weeks — an eight-percent increase over 2023.

Attendance for the two weeks of the Main Draw reached a new high mark of 832,640.

Continuing a long-running tradition, admission to Qualifying Week was free of charge though the US Open did sell some ticketed stadium exhibition events, including John McEnroe and Novak Djokovic taking on Andre Agassi and Carlos Alcaraz in a doubles exo.