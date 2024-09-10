Lt. Joe Hunt Military Appreciation Day at the 2024 US Open

By Joseph Hunt

I find it impossible to adequately describe the impact of Lt. Joe Hunt Military Appreciation Day at the US Open. On the first Saturday of the tournament, the USTA once again gave tennis fans in Arthur Ashe Stadium and around the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center perhaps the most inspiring day of patriotism and gratitude in professional sports.

I know I am biased, but honestly, what could be greater than taking a full day to honor and appreciate those wearing the uniform who have selflessly served our nation and sacrificed so much.



At this 13th consecutive annual event, the special guests of distinction were Lt. General Dr. John J. DeGoes (Surgeon General of the Air Force and Space Force); Lt. General, Nadja West (Retired Surgeon General of the Army); Shannon Miller (Seven-time Olympic Medalist in gymnastics); Lt. Col. Jimmy Tom, of the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration Office, who was present to honor Vietnam Veterans for their service, valor and sacrifice; and a living legend from the greatest generation, Arthur Grubiner, a Navy sailor who served with distinction in the Pacific Theater in WWII as the US fought its way to victory. These are people who embody excellence and service.



The US Open has cemented into its mission the value that it will never forget the men and women who protect our nation, nor will it ever take for granted that our very freedoms, including the privilege of gathering to enjoy our sport, rest upon the many sacrifices of those who serve.

The fact that Lt. Joe Hunt is remembered for his sacrifice and made a part of this value is humbling and remarkable.



I wish to thank the US Open and USTA, with special gratitude to those whose support and passion are and, through the years, have been indispensable:



Dr. Brian Hainline, USTA Chairman of the Board

Patrick Galbraith, Past President

Michael McNulty, Past President

Katrina Adams, Past President

Jon Vegosin, Past President

Lew Sherr, USTA Chief Executive Officer

Stacey Allaster, US Open Tournament Director

Marisa Grimes, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

Jeff Dean, Official Photographer and Iraq war veteran



I cannot close this post without expressing my profound gratitude to those whose competence, energy and pure heart make the day happen. I am in awe of you, and I owe you so much.

You know who you are:



JoAnn Wallen, USTA National Campus General Manager

Andrea Snead, Diversity and Inclusion Director

Kevin Wensing, Retired Captain of the Navy

And always . . . the veterans and their families in attendance, Lovey Jergens and 10sBalls.com.

