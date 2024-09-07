Ricky’s pick for the U.S. Open final between Sinner and Fritz

Taylor Fritz will become the first American man since 2009 to play in a major singles final when he takes the court at the U.S. Open on Sunday afternoon. Sinner can also become the first American man to win a Grand Slam since 2003.



Andy Roddick was the most recent to get both of those accomplishments done. The former leader of U.S. men’s tennis and now Tennis Channel commentator won the 2003 U.S. Open and lost to Roger Federer in the 2009 Wimbledon Wimbledon.



It is not Federer–nor any other Big 3 player–who stands in Fritz’s way. It is, however, world No. 1. Jannik Sinner. To say that it’s a significant challenge or the underdog would be a gross understatement, but it’s one in which he could have a chance.



They have split their two previous encounters; Fritz won 6-4, 6-3 at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters before Sinner prevailed at the same event via a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 decision in 2023. Moreover, Fritz is on fire in New York. He has taken out three Grand Slam finalists in Matteo Berrettini, Casper Ruud, and Alexander Zverev. The way Fritz handled his first major semifinal–with a five-set defeat of Frances Tiafoe–was also extremely impressive.



Like Fritz, Sinner has been awesome basically the whole season. In fact, the top seed has been better than everyone–except maybe Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner is 54-5 with five titles, including an Australian Open triumph.

Sinner is obviously the favorite, but Fritz has the firepower to hang with him. A lack of experience on this stage and a five-set semifinal in his legs–and most importantly a formidable foe–are factors working against the home hope.



Pick: Sinner in 4

