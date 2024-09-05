ESPN Greenlights 30 for 30 on Billie Jean King

Photo credit: Ellen Griesedieck

Billie Jean King’s evolution from tennis player to human rights icon is coming to ESPN.

ESPN Films has officially greenlit an upcoming 30 for 30 documentary on the remarkable story of King, which is now in production with Ridley Scott Associates, and Story Syndicate, in association with Elton John’s Rocket Sports.

The legacy of one of America’s first women’s sports stars is unrivaled, yet few people know the real Billie Jean King: charismatic, mischievous, indignant, hopeful, stubborn, and determined as ever.

In a press release announcing the project, producers said: “This is the unfiltered, untold story of how she broke the rules and proved her critics wrong, told in her own voice and centered around one year that brings it all into focus: 1973.”

Former world No. 1 King said championing equality has always been her main mission.

“At 12 years old I dedicated my life to achieving equality for all,” said Billie Jean King. “That promise to myself has taken me on a journey of a lifetime full of joy, heartbreak, grit and guts.

“I have worked my entire life for women’s sports to take center stage. Today, girls and women athletes are living my dream. We hope to tell a story that will inspire future generations and make a positive impact in the lives of others.”

Directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?, Bobby Fischer Against the World) and Elizabeth Wolff (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark), and from producers Dominic Crossley-Holland, Dan Cogan and Jay de Andrade, the documentary promises to shed new light on King’s life and her transformative impact on sports and society.

Further details on the project, including its premiere date, will be announced, ESPN Films said in a statement.


