De Minaur joins Sinner and Medvedev in U.S. Open quarterfinals

De Minaur joins Sinner and Medvedev in U.S. Open quarterfinals

One of the quarterfinal matchups in the top half of the U.S. Open draw is what everyone thought we would see: Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev.

The other one is much more of a surprise: Alex de Minaur vs. Jack Draper.

De Minaur extend a hard-to-believe streak of games won to 18 in a row when he took the first set off Jordan Thompson during their fourth-round match on Monday. The world No. 10, who ended up winning the all-Australian affair 6-0, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, previously reeled off the last 12 games of his third-round showdown against Dan Evans. De Minaur double-bageled the Brit in the final two sets, prevailing 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-0, 6-0.

“I can’t say I remember if I’ve ever done that, but yeah, obviously I got off to a good start today,” the 25-year-old said after finishing off Thompson. “But the funny thing about winning sets 6-0, I don’t think it’s the best thing in the world–because I feel like there’s a bit more added pressure and your opponent just relaxes a little bit more.

“But yeah, again, I couldn’t have asked for a better start today and I think it was important. Yeah, (I) can’t remember the last time I won 18 games in a row.”

De Minaur is into the last eight at a third consecutive major, having also reached this stage at Roland Garros (lost to Alexander Zverev in straight sets) and Wimbledon (withdrew against Novak Djokovic due to a hip injury).

De Minaur is 3-0 lifetime against Draper. Medvedev holds a 7-5 record in his head-to-head series with Sinner heading into Wednesday.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.