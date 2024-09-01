Ricky’s picks for Day 8 of the U.S. Open, including Sinner vs. Paul

The U.S. Open quarterfinal lineup will be set following the conclusion of play on Monday. Among those looking for spots in the last eight are Jannik Sinner, Tommy Paul, Alex de Minaur, and Jordan Thompson.



Here are my picks for two of Monday’s best matchups.



(1) Jannik Sinner vs. (14) Tommy Paul

Based on what’s left in the draw (or more like what isn’t left in the draw, as both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have exited), Sinner vs. Paul would be worthy of they U.S. Open final. Instead, it’s a fourth-rounder. This marks their fourth meeting and Sinner leads the H2H 2-1. The Italian prevailed 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-3 two years ago in Madrid and 6-4, 6-4 in the 2023 Toronto semis, while Paul scored a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 upset at the 2022 Eastbourne tournament.



Both men are currently playing the best tennis of their careers. Sinner is No. 1 and has improved to 51-5 this year with U.S. Open wins over Mackenzie McDonald, Alex Michelsen, and Christopher O’Connell. Paul, who has knocked off Lorenzo Sonego, Max Purcell, and Gabriel Diallo, is 38-14 in 2024 and could enter the top 10 with two more victories in New York. He could do it, too. Sinner is obviously a significant favorite, but a hip injury has been somewhat of a factor since Wimbledon and over the course of up to seven best-of-five matches it would not be surprising to see it become an issue at Flushing Meadows. He has also been dealing with the recent steroid controversy. Stranger things have already happened this fortnight; another surprise could be in the cards.



Pick: Paul in 5

(10) Alex de Minaur vs. Jordan Thompson



It will be an all-Australian affair when De Minaur and Thompson collide for the sixth time in their careers. De Minaur leads the H2H 4-1, including 3-0 on outdoor hard courts; he is 6-0 in total sets in those matches. They last squared off in 2022, when Demon rolled 6-2, 6-3 in Miami.

De Minaur is bidding for a third consecutive major quarterfinal appearance in what has been his best season on tour. He went into this event as a question mark because of a hip injury sustained at Wimbledon and he did not look 100 percent during the first two rounds, but he was back as his normal, speed-demon self in a 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-0, 6-0 defeat of Dan Evans on Saturday. Thompson, on the other hand, has never made it to a Grand Slam quarterfinal and this is just his second trip the fourth round. The 30-year-old is also playing well in New York, but De Minaur has the experience edge on this stage and is simply the better player.

Pick: De Minaur in 4



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.